Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,465 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

ADBE stock traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $658.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $662.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $615.40. The stock has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

