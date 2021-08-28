Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,193 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $658.52. 1,142,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $662.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $615.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

