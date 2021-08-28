Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Position Raised by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,703,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56,701 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $314,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:WMS traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.00. 343,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,431. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.18. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.