Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.48.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $111.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,030,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,298,234. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $4,365,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

