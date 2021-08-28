Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Rick Bergman Sells 2,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AMD opened at $111.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
