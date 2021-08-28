Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $242.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.81 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

