Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 18,288 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,370,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,626,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 414.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,571,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $119.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.57. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $126.29.

