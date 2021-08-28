Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 562 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $175.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.