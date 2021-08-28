Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 183.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after buying an additional 315,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 233,738 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Rapid7 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Rapid7 by 47.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 390,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 125,726 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $118.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.73 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

