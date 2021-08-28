Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,477 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after buying an additional 8,418,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,968,000 after buying an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,826,000 after buying an additional 232,480 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 783,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 718,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.62. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

