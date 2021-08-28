Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 55.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,741 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,100 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after acquiring an additional 362,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

