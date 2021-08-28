Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

