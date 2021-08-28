Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $629.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $582.26. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $635.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

