Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BeiGene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE opened at $281.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.01. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares in the company, valued at $554,354,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,345,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

