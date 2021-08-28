Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 85.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,262 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cinemark by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after buying an additional 258,796 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Cinemark stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

