Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 28.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350,756 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 252,930 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.