Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $84.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.