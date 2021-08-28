AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a growth of 149.1% from the July 29th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ACY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $34.83. 46,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,951. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 4.00. AeroCentury has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroCentury in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroCentury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in AeroCentury in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AeroCentury during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

