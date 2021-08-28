Aew Capital Management L P Grows Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 595,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for about 5.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $178,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 50.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $320.76. The stock had a trading volume of 159,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,825. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $336.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.19.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

