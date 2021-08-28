Aew Capital Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $34,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $29.69. 1,856,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,438. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

