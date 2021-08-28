Aew Capital Management L P Trims Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 478,600 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up 1.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $45,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after buying an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,560,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after buying an additional 827,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,547,000 after buying an additional 697,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,241. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

