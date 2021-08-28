Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.41.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

