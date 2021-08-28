Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang Sells 1,700 Shares

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 1,700 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $52,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agrify by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agrify by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agrify in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agrify in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

