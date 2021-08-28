Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang Sells 1,700 Shares

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 1,700 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $52,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AGFY stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.
About Agrify
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
