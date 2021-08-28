Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Update

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the July 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGTK opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Agritek has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

Agritek Company Profile

Agritek Holdings, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized zoned industrial and retail properties to the cannabis industry. The firm provides strategic capital and functional expertise seeking to accelerate the commercialization of its diversified portfolio of holdings.

