Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Update

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the July 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGTK opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Agritek has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
Agritek Company Profile
