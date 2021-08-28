Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Michael Brand Buys 10,000 Shares

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Michael Brand bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AIRI opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.46.
Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.