Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Michael Brand Buys 10,000 Shares

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Michael Brand bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AIRI opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Air Industries Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Air Industries Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 576,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 113,993 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

