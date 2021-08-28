Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKBTY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $1.39 on Friday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

