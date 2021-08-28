Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce $220.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.65 million. Albany International posted sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $894.67 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $985.72 million, with estimates ranging from $983.28 million to $988.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. Albany International has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Albany International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Albany International by 106,825.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 230.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 85.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

