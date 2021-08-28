Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Up 638.4% in August

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, an increase of 638.4% from the July 29th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AGNPF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

