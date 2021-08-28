Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Cut by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.47. 31,718,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,413,484. The company has a market capitalization of $433.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

