Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALGM. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,124 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,559,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.