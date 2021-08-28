Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 12,607 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $75.56 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

