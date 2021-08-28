Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.80 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,350 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $1,114,000. Game Creek Capital LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 781,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $49.29 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

