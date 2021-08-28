Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Silgan worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

