Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $87,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,112 shares of company stock worth $325,276. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $24.33 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONEM. dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.