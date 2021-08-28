Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $4.84 Million Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 508,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,191,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,764,000 after acquiring an additional 194,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,929 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MultiPlan by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after buying an additional 433,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MultiPlan by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 84,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MultiPlan by 40.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 545,370 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09. MultiPlan Co. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

MPLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MultiPlan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

