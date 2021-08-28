Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 178,974 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,274 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 178,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of FuelCell Energy worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 5.02.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

