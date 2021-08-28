Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 9,352 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,045 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.43 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

