Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $38.31

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.31, but opened at $36.00. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 1,846 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $717.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
