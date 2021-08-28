Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $38.31

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.31, but opened at $36.00. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 1,846 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $717.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

