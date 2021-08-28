Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Update

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the July 29th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $48,792 and sold 31,965 shares valued at $487,144. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Alphatec by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 32,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.