alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €17.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AOX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.68 ($19.62).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

ETR AOX opened at €17.72 ($20.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The business has a 50 day moving average of €17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.