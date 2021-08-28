AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

ATGFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get AltaGas alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATGFF traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.