Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Alumina alerts:

Shares of AWCMY opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This is a boost from Alumina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Alumina

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.