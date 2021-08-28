ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of ALXO opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,946 shares in the company, valued at $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,487 shares of company stock worth $8,429,994. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

