Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 82,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $283,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,461.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

