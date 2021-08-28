Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lessened by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,450,634,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,461.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

