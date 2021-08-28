American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.52 Billion

Brokerages predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report sales of $9.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.67 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $30.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $31.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.58 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

AAL traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,615,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,806,871. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

