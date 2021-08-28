American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $39,560,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,547,000 after acquiring an additional 697,191 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.