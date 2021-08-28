AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 47.9% in August

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ACAN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01. AmeriCann has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

AmeriCann Company Profile

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

