Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $487,641. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,641. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

