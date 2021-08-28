Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Core-Mark reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 57,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,780,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 8.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORE stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.50. 491,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.